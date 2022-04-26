Elon Musk goes 'online' shopping, brands congratulate the billionaire

After his recent buyout of Twitter, brands took to the platform to post congratulatory tweets.
On Monday (April 25), billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter, for $54.20 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," he said.
Parag Agrawal, Twitter's CEO, added, "Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important."
The move, of course, caught everyone's attention - including brands that are eager to use trending topics to talk to their audiences. Here's a look at a few brands that congratulated Musk on his latest purchase.
Food delivery platform Zomato pointed out the obvious - the deal had been executed very fast and that people were more likely to take longer to order lunch.
Tinder India found a way to tie it back to online dating and crushes.
Grocery delivery app Blinkit chimed into the conversation too - making a pun on Musk's name. Posting an image of a muskmelon, the tweet read, 'Glad to see this fellow owning Twitter'.