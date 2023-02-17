Elon Musk shuts two out of three offices in India, asks staff to work from home

Twitter continues to maintain an office in Bengaluru, which is primarily staffed by engineers.
The social media company Twitter has shut down two out of three offices and asked the staff to work from home. This is being done as the CEO Elon Musk is looking to cut the cost, and get the social media service back in profit.
Twitter, fired more than 90% of its roughly 200-plus staff in India, last year. The company has shut down its office in New Delhi and Mumbai. It continues to operate its office in Bengaluru, which mainly houses the tech team of the social networking site.
In November 2022, after the new CEO Elon Musk took over as the Twitter CEO, the company announced layoffs across the world. As part of this, In India, it laid off employees across engineering, sales & marketing, and communications teams.
India is regarded as one of the growth markets for US tech companies, from Meta Platforms Inc to Alphabet Inc’s Google, the companies are taking a bet on the fastest-growing internet population. But with this decision, it looks like Twitter is not focussing much on India.