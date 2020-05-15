Facebook acquires GIPHY for $400 million

In a Medium post, the GIPHY team talks about its acquisition, with some background on how it has been used by Instagram in the past. "More than 1 billion people use Instagram to communicate how they’re feeling and what they’re passionate about. We’ve had a lot of fun teaming up with Instagram over the years; GIPHY’s Stickers were the perfect fit for layering on Instagram Stories, while our GIF search allowed everyone to capture that perfect emotion in Instagram’s DMs. Based on the success of those collaborations (and many others) we know that there are exciting times ahead of us," mentions the post.