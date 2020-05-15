Facebook acquires GIPHY for $400 million

GIPHY joins the Facebook company as a part of the Instagram team. Instagram had previously been using their GIFs as an integrated feature in stories and DMs.
GIPHY is joining the Facebook company today as part of the Instagram team. GIPHY is an American online database and search engine that allows users to search for GIFs. GIPHY gifs can be seen in the keyboard section of various apps like iMessage, and Facebook. Independent news outlet Axios reported that the deal is valued at roughly $400 million.
On social apps that have a 'story' feature, such as Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok - users can add GIPHY gifs to their stories. "We plan to further integrate their GIF library into Instagram and our other apps so that people can find just the right way to express themselves. 50 per cent of GIPHY’s traffic comes from the Facebook family of apps, half of that from Instagram alone. By bringing Instagram and GIPHY together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct Messages," writes Vishal Shah, VP of Product in an article issued on Facebook's Newsroom.
The article elaborates further on GIPHY's integration into messaging servicies. "We’ve used GIPHY’s API (Application Program Interface) for years, not just in Instagram, but in the Facebook app, Messenger and WhatsApp. GIPHY will continue to operate its library (including its global content collection), and we’re looking forward to investing further in its technology and relationships with content and API partners. People will still be able to upload GIFs; developers and API partners will continue to have the same access to GIPHY’s APIs," explains Shah.
In a Medium post, the GIPHY team talks about its acquisition, with some background on how it has been used by Instagram in the past. "More than 1 billion people use Instagram to communicate how they’re feeling and what they’re passionate about. We’ve had a lot of fun teaming up with Instagram over the years; GIPHY’s Stickers were the perfect fit for layering on Instagram Stories, while our GIF search allowed everyone to capture that perfect emotion in Instagram’s DMs. Based on the success of those collaborations (and many others) we know that there are exciting times ahead of us," mentions the post.