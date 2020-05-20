Facebook, Instagram, Tinder display ads on TikTok

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic began, most of the world has been under lockdown in a bid to prevent its spread. As most people were (and still are) homebound and getting 'bored’, TikTok’s popularity began to rise. By April 2020, The Verge reported that TikTok had reached two billion downloads worldwide. It’s not a complex equation – there are more eyeballs on the app, now that people are working from home, and have more free time on their hands. Other popular social networking apps seem to be taking advantage of this fact in a bid to draw more eyeballs back to their own respective apps. In April and May, we spotted ads for social networking sites Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Tinder. (Tinder is technically a dating and networking app, but it refers to itself as a geosocial networking and online dating application.)