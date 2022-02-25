Facebook announces the addition of Reels on its platform

In addition to announcing in America and Canada, creators will have new ways to monetise Reels content.
Today, we’re expanding the availability of for iOS and Android to more than 150 countries across the globe. We’re also introducing better ways to help creators to earn money, new creation tools and more places to watch and create Facebook Reels.
A press release mentions that short video is the company's fastest growing content format. Watching video is half of time spent on Facebook and Instagram, and Reels is the fastest growing content format by far. "We’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience and earn money. We also want to make it fun and easy for people to find and share relevant and entertaining content," says the release.
The company also announced different avenues for creators to earn money for their reels. The , is part of the , pays eligible creators up to $35,000 a month based on the views of their qualifying reels. These bonuses have helped creators like fund their reels creation and better understand what types of content works on Facebook. In the coming months, we’ll expand the bonus program to more countries, so more creators can get rewarded for creating reels that their communities love.
Some of the monetisation products include in-stream ads and Stars. The company is also building direct monetization options for Facebook Reels through ad revenue share and fan support. "We’re expanding tests of Facebook Reels Overlay Ads to all creators in the US, Canada and Mexico, and to more countries in the coming weeks. We’re starting with two formats: banner ads that appear as a semi-transparent overlay at the bottom of a Facebook Reel, and sticker ads: a static image ad that can be placed by a creator anywhere within their reel. These non-interruptive ads enable creators to earn a portion of the ad revenue."
Any creator in the US, Canada and Mexico who is part of our is automatically eligible to monetize their publicly-shared reels with ads. By mid-March, these tests will expand to creators in nearly all countries where in-stream ads are available. Creators can learn more about overlay ads on the . Soon, Facebook will begin testing on Facebook Reels in the coming weeks, so that people can buy and send Stars while watching reels to support creators. Both overlay ads and Stars are designed so that as more people view and engage with Reels on Facebook, creator payouts can grow.
It's also launching brand suitability controls, including Publisher Lists, Blocklists, Inventory Filters and Delivery Reports for Banner and Sticker Ads in Facebook Reels in every region they are available, giving advertisers more control over how their ads appear in places they don’t consider suitable for their brand or campaign.
Over the coming weeks, we’ll roll out the following updates to make it easier to create and discover reels in new places:
Reels in Stories: You can share public reels to Stories on Facebook, making it easy to share favorite reels with friends and giving creators more visibility and reach. You’ll also be able to create reels from existing public stories.
Reels in Watch: You’ll be able to watch reels directly within the Watch tab and we’re developing tools to help you create reels in the Watch tab as well.
Top of Feed: We’re adding a new Reels label at the top of Feed so you’ll be able to easily create and watch reels in just a few clicks.
Suggested Reels in Feed: In select countries, we’re starting to suggest reels that you may like in your Feed from people you do not already follow.
Facebook is also exploring ways to make it easier for creators to share Reels to both their Facebook and Instagram audiences, such as crossposting. You can find Facebook Reels in Feed, Groups and Watch. When viewing a reel, you can follow the creator directly from the video, like and comment on it or share it with friends.