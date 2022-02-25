Facebook announces the addition of Reels on its platform

Any creator in the US, Canada and Mexico who is part of our in-stream ads program is automatically eligible to monetize their publicly-shared reels with ads. By mid-March, these tests will expand to creators in nearly all countries where in-stream ads are available. Creators can learn more about overlay ads on the Meta for Creators blog . Soon, Facebook will begin testing Stars on Facebook Reels in the coming weeks, so that people can buy and send Stars while watching reels to support creators. Both overlay ads and Stars are designed so that as more people view and engage with Reels on Facebook, creator payouts can grow.