Facebook unveils The Playbook for Building Brands in 2020 and beyond

The first pillar is that of ‘Reach’, and implies building media plans in a manner that enables brands to reach the desired audience and drive cost efficiencies. Digital is no longer just a support medium for brand campaigns - it is the core medium, and it needs to occupy a central role in media plans. Cross Media studies done by Kantar Millward Brown have shown that Facebook and TV work better together than TV alone in delivering brand results. Another advantage of Facebook is that it offers personalization at scale by enabling brands to hyper-personalize their campaigns by location, life-stage, and time of the day.