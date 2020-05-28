Facebook's new app Collab lets you mix and match original videos, another attempt to take on TikTok?

It's an invite-only beta app and is available only on iOS.
Facebook has launched the beta version of Collab – an iOS-only app that lets you create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music.
The tech major's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team has rolled out the app just after launching CatchUp, a group video calling app.
NPE says that Collabs are three independent videos that play in sync. Now, you can either create your arrangement or swipe and search for other such arrangements and complete your composition.
While it sounds similar to TikTok's duet, the major difference is that users in the TikTok can control who to partner. Also, Collab is for original videos, unlike other apps which allow users to make use of popular songs.
Once the arrangement is complete, you can publish it for others to watch and mix and match further. You can also share yours or others’ creations to Instagram, Facebook Stories, or any other platform, with just a few taps.
This isn't the first time Facebook has attempted to take on TikTok. It is working on an app called 'Shorts' that lets users upload and share short videos – the 'short duration' of videos differentiates TikTok from other video sharing platforms.
And speaking of the ByteDance owned app, it is in hot water with the netizens and public authorities because videos promoting violence against women and animal cruelty were found on the app.