Fans flood Philips’ social media after Glenn Phillips’ catch dismisses Virat Kohli

During the India-New Zealand match on Sunday, Glenn Phillips' stunning catch led to the dismissal of Virat Kohli, sparking a frenzy among fans. Kohli, who was dismissed for just 11 runs off 14 balls, appeared stunned at the crease as India lost a key wicket.

Following the dismissal, social media was flooded with reactions from fans, with many mistakenly targeting the official pages of Philips, the electronics brand, instead of Glenn Phillips. The mix-up led to a surge of comments on Philips’ social media platforms, with users expressing frustration and disbelief over Kohli’s dismissal.





In response to the unexpected surge of comments, Philips addressed the mix-up by humorously acknowledging cricket fans on its latest post, stating, "Thank you to all the cricket fans for stopping by!"





A similar kind of mix-up occurred in April 2017 when, in response to controversial remarks attributed to Snapchat’s CEO, many users mistakenly uninstalled the Snapdeal app instead of Snapchat while protesting.

India is set to face Australia in the semi-final today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.