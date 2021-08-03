Fevicol leverages pinned comments to make messages of friendship 'stick'

This digital activation on Instagram had Fevicol comment on more than 100+ brand posts.
On the occasion of Friendship Day many brands took to social media to post messages of friendship and remember good friends. This Friendship Day, Fevicol & Schbang together ensured that the adhesive brand literally got stuck to over a hundred plus brand pages.
This digital activation on Instagram had Fevicol comment on more than 100+ brand posts. The brands then used the pinned comment feature to get Fevicol's comment stuck to their page. With over 100 brands participating, the leading adhesive company was able to stick itself to those brands using its patent Mazboot Jod.
Fevicol witnessed a tremendous engagement across social media platforms as many popular brands such as Zomato, Netflix, Dunzo, Paytm, McDonald’s and OnePlus India participated in Fevicol's latest campaign.
Take a look at some of these posts below.
Here is what Arvind RP, Director - Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) had to say about this activity with Fevicol, “Occasions such as Friendship Day present great opportunities for like-minded brands to partner for consumer engagement. With this activation, we are giving a big shout out to our friends for being a part of our journey, creating “new bonds” and also hoping to make our customers say “i’m lovin’ it”!
While the activation lasted just a day, with its specially tailored witty and wholesome comments on various brand pages, Fevicol yet again found a way to stick itself into our hearts and minds.
Giridhar Seetharam, Chief Business Officer, Pidilite said, “Fevicol has over the years come to epitomize strong bonds. Friendship day provided us with an apt opportunity to bring alive this proposition; fantastic to see such a wide array of brands interact with Fevicol through this medium."
Harshil Karia, Founder at Schbang, said, "Fevicol has always stood for its 'Mazboot Jod' proposition, but with this simple and highly clever activation, it showed everyone that the way it bonds with others is what makes the difference."