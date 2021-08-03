Fevicol leverages pinned comments to make messages of friendship 'stick'

Here is what Arvind RP, Director - Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) had to say about this activity with Fevicol, “Occasions such as Friendship Day present great opportunities for like-minded brands to partner for consumer engagement. With this activation, we are giving a big shout out to our friends for being a part of our journey, creating “new bonds” and also hoping to make our customers say “i’m lovin’ it”!