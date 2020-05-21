Flipkart's emails trend on Twitter

#EmailsofFlipkart has registered over 9,500 tweets and it's because of the brain-teasing questions the e-commerce major asks.
Company emails can edge on 'boring' to 'I won't open it'. But, for a surprise, Walmart-owned Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce players has bucked this trend and is trending on Twitter right now.
With over 9,500 tweets, the talk was about the lockdown puzzles Flipkart sent it its emails. Here are some of the best ones people shared on Twitter.
Last year, Flipkart to engage more with its users and to keep them on its app launched the Flipkart Video platform. According to the e-commerce major, "... The recently launched Flipkart Video offers over 5000 TV shows and films to customers in a variety of languages, including English, Hindi and regional languages..."