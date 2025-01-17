Gaurav Taneja questions Shark Tank's impact after dismal traffic numbers

Business reality show Shark Tank India has built a reputation as a powerful marketing platform, allowing young entrepreneurs and startups to showcase their products and services to a wide audience without incurring significant advertising costs. However, this season, the show became a digital-exclusive offering, available only on SonyLIV behind a paywall.

Advertisment

BeastLife co-founder and influencer Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, who recently appeared in the show, has shared his underwhelming experience with the show's impact.

In a LinkedIn post, Taneja disclosed a sharp decline in the traffic on his website after his pitch aired on the digital-exclusive Shark Tank India Season 4. He highlighted that while BeastLife's launch day recorded an impressive 238K visitors, the numbers plummeted to just 22K post-episode—falling way behind the traffic generated by the brand’s Instagram Stories.





Taneja questioned the show's effectiveness as a marketing platform due to the unexpected outcome, citing three main possible reasons: a potential decline in the show's popularity, the expected delayed traction from episodes uploaded to YouTube for free, and the decision to discontinue traditional TV broadcasts this season.

Taneja revealed in one of his vlogs that he initially had no plans to participate in the show, but an investor persuaded him to take the risk. BeastLife, a sports nutrition brand offering supplements, protein powders, and muscle gainers, has garnered attention for its vision, supported by ex-Shark Ghazal Alagh and her husband, Varun Alagh, who invested in the venture.