GluconD's mother's day campaign allows users to personalise packs on social media

View this post on Instagram

Hai nahi koi kaam jo inhe kar paaye slowdown! Saluting every âmomâ jo deti hai humari energy ko barabar ki takkar, jo hai #EnergyGharKi aur energy hum sab ki. This Motherâs Day, celebrate your motherâs unmatched energy by visiting the link in our bio & getting her a personalised digital pack. #EnergyOfIndia #MothersDay #mothers