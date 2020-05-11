GluconD's mother's day campaign allows users to personalise packs on social media

Zydus Wellness and Tonic Worldwide's new campaign also released a video that draws emphasis on the energy it takes to run a household.
Zydus Wellness Limited and Tonic Worldwide, a leading integrated digital agency, have rolled out a new Mother’s Day campaign for Glucon-D. The campaign, #EnergyGharKi celebrates and applauds these Superwomen for their unwavering energy. For the first time ever, the iconic brand will replace its name “Glucon-D” in logo unit on all digital platforms with name of a mother because Glucon-D believes that a mother is epitome of infinite energy and is the only one who can match Glucon-D's energy.
Through this campaign, users on social media will be able to create virtual packs with their mother’s name embedded with a personalised picture instead of Glucon-D's logo and share with friends and family. The brand has also launched a video highlighting the amount of energy it takes a mother to run a household.
Speaking about the campaign, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “Glucon-D is the brand synonymous with instant energy this Mother's Day with #EnergyGharKi, we want to celebrate each & every mother by honouring their unmatched energy.”
Speaking on the campaign, Unmisha Bhatt, chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide, says, “A mother never seems to run out of energy. Taking care of everyone and everything, her energy is not defined by the time on the clock. Glucon-D is the only one who can come close to her limitless energy and that's how we came up with the idea of applauding mothers by replacing the iconic logo with their names.”