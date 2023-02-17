Google India lays off 453 employees

Google’s parent Alphabet Inc announced layoffs last month, the company said would be firing 12,000 employees or 6% of its staff globally.
The Tech giant Google has sacked 453 employees from various departments in India. . According to a report, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet and Google, in an email to the affected employees said that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”
According to a report by Business Line, the mail was sent to the affected employees by Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice president of Google India.
It is not currently clear if the layoffs in Google India part of the earlier announced cuts or a new new round of layoffs. There were also reports that CEO Sundar Pichai is all set to take a large chunk of his salary cut amid tough macro-economic conditions and layoffs.
It's not just Google, last month, Microsoft announced it is slashing 10,000 jobs or nearly 5% of its workforce. Amazon is also planning to cut 18,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Facebook parent Meta has said it would fire 11,000 employees globally.