Google products face downtime; Tinder, Swiggy, Zomato ask users to take a break

World over, productivity took a break when Google's services went down.
Google users faced a break in their productivity when its products faced temporary outage. According to the website checker Downdetector, other services like Google Play, Google Meet, Google Classroom, Google Drive, and Google Hangouts also seem to be affected by the outage.
Brands took this opportunity to remind users to take a break and use their respective products. Tinder was the first brand to pun on the outage by asking users to swipe on the app in the meanwhile.
Food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy asked users to utilise the downtime and order food from their respective platforms.