Grappling with Instagram's ever changing algorithm

“Me as a large creator, a 75% decrease sucks and is annoying,” said Charles in his monologue, as reported by MTV Australia. “But I can still survive off of 25% engagement. However a lot of small businesses or small artists that are already struggling to get by cannot. That 75% decrease could literally be their school tuition, their food on the table for themselves or their family that month, their insurance bill, their house bill," he said.