Grofers accepting Bitcoins as payment?

Grocery delivery platform Grofers' recruitment ad is riding the buzz around Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
You don't have to 'leverage' every hot topic on the internet. Only that, you can, if you plan to do it well. Grocery delivery platform Grofers' recruitment ad is riding the buzz around Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, in general, to grab eyeballs.
The post announces that Grofers is now accepting Bitcoins. The announcement is soon followed up with an honest clarification that it was just to grab eyeballs and that Grofers isn't actually accepting cryptocurrencies.
The social media post further draws attention towards the fact that the platform is actually looking for engineers and urges viewers to visit its 'careers' section.
The crypto space has been particularly buzzy in recent time with serious currents in prices of the digital asset globally. This is coupled with the excitement caused by news reports about regulation of the asset in India.