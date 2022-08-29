GroupM India inks a strategic partnership with ShareChat

This partnership aims to enhance GroupM clients’ ability to reach an uncharted Bharat audience.
GroupM India, the world’s leading media investment company and ShareChat, India’s third largest media aggregator with 400 million monthly active users (MAU) across ShareChat and Moj, today announced their partnership to power a new era of modern marketing. The strategic partnership will focus on providing clients with both effectiveness & efficiencies across the pillars of the digital marketing ecosystem – reach an uncharted Bharat audience and give brands access to the exploding universe of short format videos. It will also translate into a suite of innovative products co-created by GroupM and ShareChat.
The Indian market offers a huge opportunity but its diversity represents a gamut of complexities. GroupM India looks forward to supporting the marketing solutions and allied communities to navigate through these challenges, by offering advantaged access to ShareChat platforms. ShareChat has grown and evolved to become the largest homegrown social media platforms in the country and is one of the largest platforms for language-first and Gen Z users in today’s Bharat.
Prasanth Kumar, GroupM South Asia CEO said, “At GroupM, we have embraced the digital disruption and have instilled digital as one of the major cornerstones to drive change. The challenges thrown by digital transformation have immensely contributed to our learning and introduced us to newer consumer habits, in turn enabling us to add value to our clients by offering tailored marketing solutions. We see our partnership with ShareChat going a long way in benefitting our clients as it effectively connects with a large population of the country.”
Ajit Varghese, chief commercial officer, ShareChat and Moj said, “Today, the consumer ecosystem is constantly evolving, however, majority of the marketing spends continues to be parked for tried and tested platforms. It’s time for the marketing and advertising fraternity to realize the urgent need to adapt to this rapid change. We are glad to have partnered with GroupM in offering ShareChat’s expertise to enable brands to reach the Bharat and Gen Z consumers effectively and at scale.”
The partnership will look forward to effectively supplementing and delivering deeper engagement to GroupM India’s clientele through ShareChat's diverse ecosystem that allows seamless integration of content to commerce and insight into Bharat’s consumption, behaviour and digital journey. Furthermore, advertisers and brands will also be able to experience the convenience of its self-serve platform.
The surge of short online videos creates a massive upside for growth. Businesses today need to be ready with a data-driven strategy to maximise engagement. Through ShareChat, GroupM India’s clients will gain access to a growing network of influencers and creators. Thereby, delivering brands unmatched scale to create and promote content and drive brand engagement across digital platforms.
The prospect of co-creating unique products with the help of innovation and technology is an added advantage. This partnership will allow brands to have greater opportunities to further harness new media and technological capabilities to effectively drive performance marketing.
The strategic partnership comes at the back of a successful association between ShareChat and GroupM India that happened earlier this year to launch the ‘Bharat Report’. The report classified users that prefer the Indic language on social media as 'Bharat' users and 'India' users as the ones that prefer using English, across all the regions of India. Since its launch, the insights from the report have introduced multiple brands to the uniqueness of Bharat and allowed them to seamlessly integrate Bharat into their overall media strategy.