GroupM India inks a strategic partnership with ShareChat

The strategic partnership comes at the back of a successful association between ShareChat and GroupM India that happened earlier this year to launch the ‘Bharat Report’. The report classified users that prefer the Indic language on social media as 'Bharat' users and 'India' users as the ones that prefer using English, across all the regions of India. Since its launch, the insights from the report have introduced multiple brands to the uniqueness of Bharat and allowed them to seamlessly integrate Bharat into their overall media strategy.