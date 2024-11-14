Guardian stops posting on Elon Musk's X from its official accounts

The Guardian has announced that it will stop posting content on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, from its official accounts. In a message to its readers, the news organisation explained that the drawbacks of remaining on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, now outweigh the advantages, noting the “often disturbing content” present there.

“We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X,” the Guardian stated.

With over 80 accounts and approximately 27 million followers on X, the Guardian cited “often disturbing content” as a major reason for its departure, pointing to longstanding concerns about the platform, including the spread of far-right conspiracy theories and racism. The Guardian stated that the platform’s recent coverage of the US presidential election solidified its decision.

“This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism,” it said.

The news company clarified that, despite its official accounts no longer posting on X, users on the platform can still share Guardian articles. Additionally, the Guardian may embed posts from X in its live news coverage when relevant.

In response to the Guardian’s announcement, Elon Musk posted on X, calling the news organisation “irrelevant” and referring to it as a “laboriously vile propaganda machine.” Musk’s comments add to a growing tension between the platform and several media outlets.

Reporters are permitted to use X as a tool for gathering news, meaning they can monitor updates or engage with sources on the platform as part of their reporting.

While the Guardian's official accounts are stepping back, individual reporters are free to continue using X, provided they follow the organisation’s standard social media guidelines. This approach allows journalists to leverage X for their work without maintaining an official presence for the publication itself.

Last year, National Public Radio (NPR) similarly ceased posting on X after the platform labeled it “state-affiliated media,” a term generally reserved for government-controlled outlets. This move also prompted PBS, the U.S. public television broadcaster, to suspend its activity on the platform for the same reason.