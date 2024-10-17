Home Centre names Interactive Avenues as its social media agency

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has been awarded the social media mandate for Home Centre. This win comes after a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be serviced by the agency’s Bengaluru office.

Interactive Avenues will spearhead the brand’s social media strategy, focusing on content that drives engagement and growth. The agency will leverage influencer partnerships, deep platform expertise, and robust community building strategies to elevate brand love and drive impact.

Commenting on the partnership, Shikha S Mazumdar, head of marketing and VM, Home Centre India, said, “Social media plays a pivotal role in today’s digital-first world, and we are excited to leverage Interactive Avenues’ proven expertise in this field for amplifying our brand’s visibility and building deeper connections with consumers.”

Sindhu Janardhan, senior creative director, Interactive Avenues, said, “We are delighted to join forces with Home Centre, a brand synonymous with stylish and premium home collections. We will leverage our digital and creative expertise to craft authentic, human-centric content that enhances brand equity and increases purchase consideration.”