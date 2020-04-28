Hospitality brands count on social media to engage, communicate with patrons

Social media helps hospitality brands like The Oberoi, JW Marriott, and Taj Hotels engage with patrons during the lockdown in India.
This pandemic outbreak has put almost every business sector in a tough spot, the hospitality segment, however, remains to be one of the most adversely affected. With no business whatsoever in terms of bookings or tourism, there seems to be no scope of relief anytime soon. People now having the fear of traveling instilled in them is bound to make the hospitality business feel the heat during the phase of recovery.
During this chaotic time, there is little one can do to keep themselves engaged with their audience and customers. The Indian hospitality industry has been seen trying to answer this question in the most effective way possible.
Several big hotel brands have now started publishing videos and images on their social media handles to create a sense of engagement with the public. Recently, The Oberoi Mumbai shared a video on their Instagram TV channel giving its followers a glimpse of what #LockdownConversations have been like. The video does a complete run-through of their employees talking about how they are using this phase to learn and improve their skills. JW Marriott New Delhi on their twitter handle shared a video where the JW Marriot team is seen showing their solidarity by dancing and singing on the song of Swades movie.
Whereas Taj Hotels have been keeping their twitter handle busy with DIY summer appetizers, skincare routines videos, etc giving people a glimpse of their specialties like the Jiva Spa. The Leela Hotels have also posted a video across their social media handles reminiscing the memories created with them.
Not only have these hospitality brands been engaging with people on social media handles, they have also constantly been lending their hands towards helping the underprivileged and needy. Taj Hotels shared that they have joined hands with renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor via their Taj Public Service Welfare Trust to serve meals to medical practitioners at hospitals. The Oberoi Hotels have also been distributing packed meals to local district health offices, to be further donated to the underprivileged.