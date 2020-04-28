Hospitality brands count on social media to engage, communicate with patrons

View this post on Instagram

Lockdown Conversations at The Oberoi, Mumbai have been defined by care, warmth, a spirit of positivity and the assurance that we are all in this together. A connection captured in this sweet film portraying our camaraderie, the spirit to keep learning and a quest to return with a service that is even more Heart.Felt. One week in the making, each part of this film was shot by the employees themselves from their homes and the hotel, each of them playing actor, and director as well. And that is what makes this so special. @atultiwari @meghna.duggal @prydrshn @dcostasavio @aparajeeta @stefaniedcosta @mrugziee @deehmarmizo . . . #LockdownConversations #StayHome #StaySafe #HeartFelt