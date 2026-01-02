How ordering grapes on New Year’s Eve became a quick commerce trend

As New Year’s Eve countdowns unfolded this year, a peculiar ritual made its way across Indian social feeds: people attempting to eat 12 grapes in the final 60 seconds before midnight, some perched under tables, others racing against the clock on camera, all in the hope of manifesting luck, love and prosperity for the year ahead. What began as a niche global superstition quickly turned into a full-blown social media moment and quick commerce platforms were quick to take note.





The custom dates back to late 19th-century Spain, where it first emerged among Madrid’s bourgeoisie, inspired by French New Year celebrations. It gained wider popularity in the early 1900s when grape farmers in Alicante promoted the ritual to manage an abundant harvest. Over time, the practice became embedded in Spanish New Year’s Eve culture, with each grape symbolising a month of the year and the act believed to bring good fortune provided all 12 are eaten before the clock strikes 12:01 am.

Social media gave the tradition a second life. TikTok videos turned the ritual into a challenge, often chaotic and comedic, with variations that included eating the grapes under a table to “maximise” luck.

While the trend had circulated globally for a few years, it began picking up momentum in India only over the past year, peaking during this New Year’s Eve. Its sudden rise was noticeable enough for Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa to tweet on December 31, 2024, “It's one of the highest ordered items on the platform since morning!”





What’s with the sudden craze for grapes today?? 🤔



It's one of the highest ordered items on the platform since morning! pic.twitter.com/cdSNjHnveu — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024



This year, however, the response from quick commerce platforms was more deliberate. Blinkit and Zepto both rolled out specially curated boxes of grapes timed to the New Year’s Eve rush, effectively packaging the ritual for instant consumption. Blinkit priced its box at Rs. 99, while Zepto offered a similar pack at approximately Rs. 70, signalling a clear attempt to capitalise on a now-familiar social trend.









The move coincided with the ritual returning stronger on social media. Creators and users shared videos not only of attempting the 12-grape challenge, but also reviewing the convenience and pricing of ordering the grapes via quick commerce apps. What was once a superstition-driven trend had evolved into a cultural moment shaped as much by delivery speed and packaging as by belief.

The trend offered a snapshot of how global traditions now travel through algorithms, find local resonance, and are swiftly monetised in India’s fast-moving digital economy.