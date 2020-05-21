By Abhinav Anand
Social Media

How shoe brands are trying to stay relevant during lockdown

Footwear matters the least when you're on a Zoom call. What then are brands like Adidas, Reebok, Nike, Bata, and others doing to stay in the conversation?

Footwear is among the many product segments that has taken a backseat in our lives during lockdown and the work-from-home phase. What then are the shoe brands doing to stay relevant? Here’s a quick round-up of some the initiatives taken by footwear brands. Most of them fall in the ‘do good’ space.

Nike has released a video urging people to ‘play inside’ and 'play for the world'. The video emphasises on the fact that even though we are no longer playing together, for our country, or even a huge crowd, this is the time we should stand together and play for the world. Nike has also donated Air Zoom Pulse shoes and other products to healthcare athletes around the world.

Meanwhile, Reebok has initiated a campaign called ‘Reebok Love’, which asks the general public to nominate a person they think has been helping others, or making an impact, during these tough times. The brand will then shortlist a few people from this list of ‘nominees’ and give them a pair of Reebok shoes as a token of appreciation for their efforts.

Adidas has announced the #HomeTeamHero challenge, which is a virtual sporting event to bring together global athletes and dedicating their workouts to different causes. Running globally from May 29-June 7, 2020, Adidas will donate $1 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), for every hour of tracked activity.

Bata has campaigns, like #ParkYourShoes, which urges customers to ‘park’ their shoes until we get past this crisis.

Metro Shoes has utilised this time to build a better relationship with its online audience by inducing DIY activities.

Walkaroo, a relatively new name in the footwear space, has a campaign called #WalkForGood. The brand has promised to provide a pair of shoes to frontline heroes for every 2,500 daily steps one takes, indoors. The objective is to give back to society, while promoting fitness during lockdown. A video titled ‘Kadam’, shot during lockdown, has also been released by the brand.

Your body is the temple you live in, so why not treat it like one? In these hard times, looking after your immunity and fitness is way more important than before. We all are restless sitting home and want to do something in our free time, here is what you can actually do and this will not benefit you alone. ð¤ð . @vkcwalkaroo brings you a chance to #WalkForGood. For every 2500 steps you take daily at home, Walkaroo will donate 1 pair of shoes to our frontline heroes. What better than this!!!ðð . All you have to do is: 1. Record yourself completing 2500 steps 2. Upload a video or image with the steps completed by tagging @vkcwalkaroo and use #WalkForGood 3. Nominate 3 or more friends to take this upððð . Donât forget to keep your profiles public, the more the steps, the more the contribution.ð . Donât miss this chance to be a hero from the convenience of your homes! Letâs do it guys. ð¤ . I nominate @ranjit_poojari @giri_r_gowda @canikac to take this further! Your love for fitness inspires me! Let's do this for our heroes!â¤ . #walkforgood

