Hyundai, Kia, Domino's, KFC, Maruti, Toyota issue clarification over Kashmir related posts

To calm frayed sentiments, the India handles of several brands, such as Hyundai, Kia Motors, KFC and Maruti, have issued clarifications on social media, after some intense backlash over Kashmir related posts that originated in Pakistan through both verified and unverified social media accounts.
QSR brand Pizza Hut was also under fire for a post that Pizza Hut's Pakistan Instagram account had made about the issue, but the brand has not yet issued an apology. It has however, pulled down the post from the PizzaHutPak Instagram page.