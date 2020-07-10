IIHB report on what India’s top 20 TikTok influencers earned

Commenting on the incomes generated by TikTok influencers, Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB said, “Prices on TikTok for paid content were not high too. A Picture Post for a Top 10 TikToker was in the Rs. 1,20,000 to 1,50,000 range; A Carousel or GIF cost Rs. 1,50,000 for a Top 10 influencer but dropped to Rs. 5000 for a Top 100 ranker; A Story was priced between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 50,000 depending on the pecking order; A Story Highlight was priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 1,00,000 and a Link in Bio (24 hours) fetched between a meager Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 35,000. For followers running into millions, this is indeed poor compensation”. He added, “The one thing I could never fully understand with respect to TikTok was why its millions of followers did not convert into larger earnings for its influencers. There were easily atleast 50 influencers with over 10 million followers. That is no small number. But the bottom of the Top 20 list barely made Rs. 5-6 lacs a month, in reality. There were taller claims and larger stats touted by agents and middle-men, but the actual numbers were actually much lower”.