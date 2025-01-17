'I’ll fix the team so that such s**t doesn’t happen again': Deepinder Goyal on 'veg enablement fee'

Social media is increasingly emerging as a platform for consumers to express concerns about a company’s services, but they often receive standard chatbot responses to their complaints. However, this time, it is the company’s founder who has come out and issued a personal apology.

A LinkedIn user named Rohit Ranjan recently criticised Zomato for adding an "extra charge" for vegetarian meal deliveries, calling it a "luxury tax". In response, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal publicly apologised and promised to take immediate corrective measures to fix the situation.

Sharing his frustration on LinkedIn, Ranjan posted a picture of his bill, calling the charge a "premium subscription plan" for vegetarians.

He wrote, "Being a vegetarian in India these days feels like a curse! Zomato’s latest masterstroke—introducing an 'extra charge' for the veg enablement fleet—has officially turned us into a premium subscription plan. Thanks, Zomato, for proving once again that being veg is now a luxury tax!"

In an unusual move, Goyal himself responded to the post, apologising for the mistake and promising to rectify it immediately. "This is absolutely stupid on our part. I am super sorry for this. This charge will be removed today itself," Goyal commented.

He further assured that internal processes would be reviewed to prevent such errors from occuring in the future. "I will also fix what needs to be fixed in the team so that such s**t doesn’t happen again. Thank you for pointing this out," he added.

Later, another LinkedIn user, Raj Rupesh Bharadwaj, sarcastically criticised the policy, saying, "First you serve food, and now the company is plotting twists with a ‘veg enablement fee.’ This is the new peak in dining innovation."

To this, Goyal responded promptly, stating that the fee had already been removed within 45 minutes of Ranjan's post.