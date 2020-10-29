Inorbit malls and Zomato partner to bring back the magic of in-mall dining, but with precautions, of course

All you need is a smartphone to scan a QR code, order food, and pay the bill.
One of the best pastimes over the weekend was to visit the mall, roam around, and buy something that catches you eye and then gorge at the food court or restaurants. Alas, the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns put a lid on it.
Malls had to shut and along with them, the food courts and restaurants for months. Now, when they’ve begun to reopen, there is apprehension in the air because people are concerned about health, hygiene, and safety when it comes to visiting a restaurant inside the mall; too many people, lack of social distancing, risk of surface infection…
Inorbit, one of India’s leading chain of shopping malls has tied up with online food delivery giant Zomato to make dining at malls safe, easy, and contactless. Here’s how you go about it:
1. Contactless menu – scan a QR code on the table to explore the restaurant menu with the dish and pairing recommendations
2. Contactless ordering – order through the app
3. Contactless payment – once done, just pay the bill via the app
Infectious Advertising shared this work done by them which clearly illustrated how a QR code had become the most essential ingredient of outdoor dining today.