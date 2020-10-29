Inorbit malls and Zomato partner to bring back the magic of in-mall dining, but with precautions, of course

View this post on Instagram

Finger licking meals are back this festive season with Contactless dining at Inorbit Mall, Malad. 1. Contactless menu â scan a QR code on the table to explore the restaurant menu with the dish and pairing recommendations 2. Contactless ordering â order through the app 3. Contactless payment â once done, just pay the bill via the app @madoverdonuts @99_pancakes @cane_juicery @newyorkburritocompany @kailashparbatindia @streetfoodsofficial @officialasia7express @naturalicecream @butterchickenfactory @subway_india . . #ContactlessDining #ContactlessMenu #ContactlessOrdering #ContactlessPayment #InorbitMall #Zomato #StaySafe #StayHealthy #InorbitMalad