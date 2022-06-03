Instagram announces 90 second reels

The platform has also rolled out new features that will help influencers to engage more with their audience.
Meta-owned platform Instagram has now introduced 90-second reels as the latest feature. Instagram reels were first reels in 2021 to compete with TikTok.
Instagram Reels which initially started out as 60-second video has now been extended by 30 extra seconds. The company keeps on introducing new features to reels on time to time to help its users to engage with their audience more effectively.
The company in it's latest blog has put out some guidelines for the users on how to upload their own audio to the reels, thus making it more relatable to their followers specifically.
Besides this, Instagram has also introduced interactive stickers, new sound effects to give a dramatic effect and new templates, which allows users to easily create a reel using another one as a template.