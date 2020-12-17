Instagram announces Instagram Lite for India

Instagram is extending the test of Instagram Lite to Indian users. It also announced the second version of 'Born on Instagram' for content creators.
At the first ‘Facebook Fuel For India’ virtual event, Instagram highlighted the way it is democratizing expression for people in India, now with the test of a new version of Instagram Lite, and the second edition of the ‘Born on Instagram’ creator program.
‘Facebook Fuel For India’ is being held to showcase the most impactful stories of change in India, and the way the Facebook family of apps are bringing together products, programs and plans to fuel these journey’s and India’s progress. Instagram showcased the slew of new features in the past few months that have either debuted in India or India has been one of the first countries to test it. This includes Reels, the Reels tab and Live Rooms.
Now Instagram is extending the test of Instagram Lite to people in India. The app is less than 2MB in size and is built to deliver an Instagram experience that remains fast and reliable for more people. It also announced the second version of ‘Born on Instagram, to equip the next generation of content creators with best practices to use the platform, and enable them with collaboration and mentorship opportunities.
Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Instagram at Facebook, said, “India is such an important country for us and has been a testing ground for innovation, thanks to the natural creativity and entrepreneurial spirit we see here. With the test of Instagram Lite, and the next edition of Born on Instagram, we’re aiming to democratize expression and creativity for a greater number of people in India. We’re also hoping to gain valuable insights before a global rollout of Instagram Lite.”