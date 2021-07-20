Instagram artist designs BTS x McDonald's inspired sneakers

The sneakers even feature a pouch... to carry chicken nuggets in.
The first McDonald's x BTS collaboration resulted in a hugely popular menu that contained a meal of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, coke, and sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauces. The meal is inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea that has been dubbed the ‘BTS Meal’.
For the uninitiated, BTS is short for Bangtan Boys, a boy band from South Korea. BTS' fans call themselves the Army and world over, they have a humongous fan following. The collaboration with McDonald's garnered so much attention that it caught the eye of Singapore based artist Josiah Chua.
He took to Instagram to upload photographs of a recreated sneaker which had the McDonald's and BTS logo. He hand made the shoes, starting with a Nike Air Max Plus TN base. He meticulously cuts and shaped panels from the McNugget box and drink cup to create the elements seen on the shoes.
The custom-made sneakers also features a functional element with a holster to house the nuggets at the ankles and the special Cajun and Sweet Chilli Sauces attached to the lacing.