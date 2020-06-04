Instagram collaborates with Swiggy, Zomato for food ordering via Stories

Nitin Chopra, industry head – e-commerce & retail, Facebook India, said, “At Facebook, we understand that small businesses are the backbone of local communities and bring people together. We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and be informed on how to navigate this crisis. For the food industry in particular, we’re rolling out the food order sticker which will aid order discovery and spur engagement, and we’re glad to have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato for the same. We'll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about.”