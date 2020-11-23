Instagram introduces 'Guides' in India - a format of curated, scrollable content

The new feature allows users to curate content and make specific recommendations about products, places and posts.
Photo sharing social media platform Instagram has introduced a new feature called 'Guides'. The feature allows users to create a Guide by tapping on the plus icon on the top-right of their profile page and select “Guide.”
Guides fall in three main categories -
Places: Recommend places in your city and beyond
Products: Recommend your favorite products
Posts: Recommend posts you created or saved
Products can only be used to curate products available in an Instagram Shop.
"Creators push culture forward and are a great source of inspiration for the Instagram community — whether you’re looking to shop the latest trends or learn about a new topic or place. We hope that Guides provide another way for you to connect with your favorite accounts and get inspired by what content people are loving on Instagram," mentions the post.
Guides was first introduced internationally in May, but the update has recently reached India and other countries now. It was initially introduced to reach out to people who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the first Guides focussed on wellness content.
"We’ll enable creators to connect with expert organizations to share resources during this time, including tips on how to look after your well-being, maintaining connection with others or managing anxiety or grief. In the coming days, you’ll also be able to access Guides within the Explore tab," mentioned the post.