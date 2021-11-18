Instagram introduces 'Take a Break' feature on its platform

In a bid to decrease the time spent on the app among the users, the social media giant's CEO recently announced this feature.
Social media giant Instagram recently introduced 'Take a Break' feature on its platform. CEO Adam Mosseri said in a video that the feature is “part of a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram.”
“Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app. We want to make sure we provide tools for you to shape Instagram into what works best for you,” Mosseri added.
According to The Verge, a company spokesperson confirmed that the users will have to opt in to the feature to activate it, but also said, in an email, that it would be “sending teens a notification urging them to turn it on.”
