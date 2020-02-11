Instagram launches an ‘Unlabel India’ campaign

From Chandigarh to Chennai, Pune to Guwahati, the roadshow will go to all parts of the country starting February, and aims to reach half a million people via online and offline engagements by the end of the year. Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and CEO of Yuvaa, commented, “There’s more that brings people together than tears them apart. We aim to have critical conversations with today’s Gen Z, on topics that usually don’t get discussed like loneliness and body shaming, in an environment that is safe, diverse and inclusive. We’re proud to have partnered with Instagram on this journey, as it’s the first place where a new generation of young people express themselves. Together we hope to ‘Unlabel’ the stereotypes that constrain today’s youth.”