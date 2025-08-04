Instagram live now restricted to public accounts with over 1,000 followers

Instagram has updated its live streaming policy, introducing a minimum follower requirement for access. Users will now need a public account with at least 1,000 followers to use the feature. The move is likely to impact smaller creators who rely on live sessions to engage with their audience, as the platform tightens access to one of its key real-time interaction tools, according to several reports.

Earlier, Instagram allowed all users to go live, regardless of follower count or account type.

Under the new policy, smaller creators may find it harder to reach their audience through live sessions, limiting both engagement and discoverability. The change also restricts casual users from using the feature to connect with friends and family in real time.

Reports suggest that Instagram has begun notifying users who no longer meet its updated live streaming criteria. Those with fewer than 1,000 followers are receiving a message stating, “Your account is no longer eligible for live.” The alert explains, “We changed requirements to use this feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos.”