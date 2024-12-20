Instagram to introduce AI video editing tools in 2025: Adam Mosseri

Instagram is set to roll out a generative AI editing feature next year, enabling users to modify nearly any aspect of their videos. Powered by Meta’s Movie Gen AI model, the feature was teased by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. The tool aims to equip creators with advanced editing capabilities, eliminating the need for extensive video editing expertise and making content transformation more accessible.
According to Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s upcoming AI editing feature will allow users to make video adjustments through simple text prompts. A preview of the feature showcased how it could modify elements like clothing, backgrounds, and appearances.
For instance, Mosseri’s outfit, surroundings, and even his look were altered, with one demo turning him into a felt puppet. Subtle edits, such as adding objects to the background or a gold chain to his attire, were also demonstrated, highlighting the potential of the tool to make precise changes without affecting other elements.
Meta has yet to reveal a release date for its Movie Gen AI model. However, the company has confirmed that Instagram will be the first platform to integrate this text-to-video technology, marking a significant step in its application.