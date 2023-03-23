Instagram to launch new ad formats

The new ad types will capitalize on the platform's discoverability feature and will enable users to learn about brands and goods they might find interesting.
Instagram recently collaborated with companies like Starz to test a new ad type that makes it simpler for companies to let customers know about upcoming events or product launches in which they might be interested.
Reminder ads and ads in search results are two of Instagram's ad formats that attempt to provide businesses more opportunities to be found and make connections.
Reminder Ads
Reminder ads, which are now available to all advertisers in the feed, aid in the development of awareness, interest in, and consideration for impending events. Users can choose to receive three notifications from Instagram in addition to easy reminders.
Ads in Search Results
In an effort to attract users who are actively looking for services, goods, and content, the platform is also starting to test advertisements in search results. When a person taps into a post from a search result, advertisements will appear in the feed that they can peruse. In the upcoming months, Instagram wants to roll out this positioning globally.
Because users who are actively looking for terms that can be linked to items would be tapping into the purpose that users are currently acting on, search results have the potential to be one of the most effective ad placements. Also, this placement is being started for the first time.