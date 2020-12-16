Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday speak out for Bumble India and Tinder India on social media

What if you spotted both these actors on a dating app? The ’Khaali Peeli’ stars are endorsing Tinder and Bumble now...
Bumble, the women-first social networking app, has partnered with Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter as a part of its new integrated campaign to encourage single Indians to make the first move and navigate the new rules of dating in 2020.
On screen, we’ve seen Khatter melt hearts with his charms. The actor will bring these skills into real life as he takes over Bumble’s Instagram page to share tips and tricks on how to make a meaningful profile on Bumble through a series of interactive stories.
When asked what dating advice he would like to give single Indians, he said, “I think honesty and communication is the key to any relationship. We shouldn’t settle for something that doesn’t let us be ourselves.”
Speaking about his association with Bumble India, Khatter said, “I’m excited and happy to associate with Bumble. The importance of building meaningful connections has been realised strongly in 2020, and Bumble does such a creative job in bringing people together.”
He added, “Bumble’s approach of women making the first move reimagines the traditional gender role dictated by society and makes the app uniquely cool.”
Samarpita Samaddar, PR director, Bumble India, said, “We are excited to partner with Ishaan Khatter, who is extremely popular with our Gen Z and young millennial audiences. As single Indians navigate this new world of dating in 2020, we hope they will be inspired by Ishaan and engage with him on the @bumble_india Instagram page as he shares tips on how to make a meaningful Bumble profile.”
Similarly, Khatter's ’Khaali Peeli’ co-star Ananya Panday has been spotted on Twitter interacting with brand Tinder. From ‘Love at First Swipe ’ to ‘finding Tony Kakkar a match in 2021’, Panday and singer Neha Kakkar share how they will make 2021 epic on Tinder India’s Twitter handle.
All set to bid farewell to 2020, Panday and Kakkar got talking on Tinder India’s Twitter handle yesterday (December 16). Tinder India tweeted, asking its members ‘2021 will be epic because….’ While this got everyone talking, Panday replied to the tweet, saying, ‘it just might be love at first swipe.’
Kakkar also replied to the tweet. After ‘Nehu da vyaha’, she is all set to find the right match for her younger brother Tony Kakkar. 2021 will be epic (she said) ‘Because... I will help @TonyKakkar find a match on Tinder!’