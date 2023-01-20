The matrimonial platform's EVP Himani Bahuguna says that the tool can be a great ally for writers, and help create a better stream of baseline content.
ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 and, over the last few months, it has received multiple reactions from users. Some are positive, some are negative, and many are confused.
Recently, matrimonial platform Jeevansathi.com creatively integrated the AI program’s response in its social media post. All the brand asked ChatGPT to do was to “create a welcome post (for the new year) that’s warm, witty and LinkedIn friendly.”
The chatbot’s response (below) was rather amusing:
"It’s that time of the year again! The season of love, laughter and matchmaking. If you're single and ready to mingle, or simply looking for a partner who truly understands you, we've got you covered.
At Jeevansathi.com, we understand that finding the perfect match can be a daunting task. But we're here to make it easy, fun and stress-free. With our team of experienced matchmakers, we'll help you navigate the dating scene and find your perfect match, someone who truly complements you.
So, don't wait any longer, let us help you find your happily ever after. Trust us, we've got the experience, expertise and the magic touch to make it happen!”
Himani Bahuguna, executive vice president, Jeevansathi.com, says that the idea behind the post, was simple - to be different and have a little fun with technology.
“We'e had an Instagram, Twitter and YouTube-first strategy, so far.
So, for our first LinkedIn post, we wanted to do something special and clutter-breaking. And, the team suggested we let ChatGPT pen our first post to signify the role of technology in our lives as well as our brand. We were all pleasantly surprised with the response.”
Bahuguna mentions that the brand plans to use ChatGPT to explore other avenues as well. “The demand for a smart copy is always there, and we have seen the Internet embrace the ‘write-this-copy-for-me’ approach. We're cautiously optimistic.”
While the post is all fun and games, it does point out a serious challenge. Is a chatbot capable enough to replace a copywriter or replicate a content creator’s job?
Bahuguna states that the tool can be a great ally for writers, and even create a better stream of baseline content to improve upon.
“ChatGPT and writers will coexist. It's not a replacement for human creativity and critical thinking. As a tool, it doesn't have the ability to replicate the complexities of human emotion, experiences and understanding. So, we see a future where human talent continues to coexist with smart AI-based tools.”
One of Jeevansathi.com's key differentiators, is its free chat feature. It allows users, with shared interests, to match vibes and get to know each other better over chat, without having to spend money or reveal their identities.
Bahugana says that using an AI program like ChatGPT can be helpful, as it can provide suggestions for language and phrasing that can effectively communicate the users’ personality, interests and goals.
On how ChatGPT is relevant in the matchmaking context, Bahuguna mentions, “As ChatGPT’s ability to understand context and generate text based on prompts, continues to grow, it can help individuals present themselves in the best possible light, by highlighting the unique aspects of their personality and interests that will appeal to potential matches.”
However, there's always a human operating or controlling a machine. It's important that the final output is always reviewed and edited by individuals to ensure that it effectively reflects their own voice, values and thought process.