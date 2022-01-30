Kapil Sharma's got a new job at Netflix

In a recent promotional video for the show that launched this weekend, the comedian tells us why he took on the new assignment.
Netflix has been actively promoting its newly-launched show ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m not done yet’ on its YouTube channel. From interviews to music videos to fan events, the streaming platform has pulled out all the stops over the last week. And for those who were wondering why Sharma took on this new gig despite a largely popular show on television, one of the promotional videos ‘Kapil gets a new job’ has an answer to that.
The video starts with Sharma telling his manager that he wants to attempt something new. This leads to him trying everything, from a cookery show to being a tarot card reader, a magician and even a rapper. Until the iconic Netflix ‘ta-dum’ gives him the idea to pitch a new concept to Netflix.
During the weekend, the platform also hosted a live event on YouTube ‘Bolti Hai Public, Ab Sunega Kapil’ for fans to connect virtually with the stand-up comedian. Hosted by Kusha Kapila, the event also featured one of Sharma’s professors from college.
Last week, it had pulled off an interesting role reversal when Kapil Sharma sat on the interviewee’s chair answering questions posed by the comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. After watching Sharma ask the questions for all these years, It was refreshing to see him fielding them for a change.
Another interesting collaboration was with music composer and social media celeb Yashraj Mukhate, who has scored a special number for the show.
The show is created by BeingU Studios Akshit Lahoria and Gurjot Singh, the founders, are the creative directors.
