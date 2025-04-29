Kapiva seeks influencer marketing agency with regional creator expertise

Ayurvedic nutrition brand Kapiva is on the lookout for a creative influencer marketing agency with experience working across regional markets in India. The announcement was made via a LinkedIn post by Shelley Gupta, associate manager – marketing at Kapiva.

Advertisment

In the post, Gupta emphasised the need for a partner that can “craft authentic stories, build strong creator relationships, and drive impact through culturally rooted campaigns.” Agencies with prior experience in health and wellness, and a deep understanding of language- and region-specific influencer ecosystems, are particularly encouraged to apply.

The call for collaboration appears to have struck a chord in the marketing community — the post has already received over 50 comments, with several agencies expressing interest and tagging their teams. Interested agencies can drop a mail to shelley.gupta@kapiva.in with relevant credentials and past work samples.