Kejriwal morphs into Samay Raina for AAP’s ‘BJP Got Latent’ spoof, again

In a tit-for-tat move that’s now characteristic of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during their campaigning for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, AAP has responded with its own second spoof of the hit YouTube show India’s Got Latent after the BJP did the same a week ago.

A parody of India’s Got Talent, this online show by comedian Samay Raina acts as a stage to showcase some of India’s quirkiest hidden talents. With millions of views for each episode, India’s Got Latent has successfully caught the pulse of the country’s Gen Z and late millennials, who will play a significant role as voters in the upcoming Delhi elections.

In this episode, AAP once again morphs Arvind Kejriwal’s face into Samay Raina. They’re targeting BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by calling out his ‘penchant for abuse’ and have called him ‘Ramesh Gaalibaaz’.

Episode one of BJP’s Got Latent saw AAP convenor Kejriwal mocking BJP’s Pravesh Verma as ‘Kalesh Verma’. The two episodes were in response to the BJP’s own spoof of India’s Got Latent, which targeted Kejriwal.

What’s common is the liberal use of deepfake technology in morphing faces from both parties. Also, we cannot ascertain if Samay Raina’s permission was taken before using his show’s clips.

Before this love for India’s Got Latent, both AAP and BJP shared edited deepfakes from Prime Video’s show Panchayat, supposedly SonyLIV’s Maharani series, to mock each other.