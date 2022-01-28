KFC, Swiggy, Dunzo, IndiGo grooving on Kehndi Hundi Si trend

The phrase is a part of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s 2020 hit song ‘Excuses’.
Punjabi Canadian singer and songwriter, AP Dhillon’s 2020 hit song Excuses has recently sparked a trend on social media. The phrase ‘Khendi hundi si’ comes from this song which translates to ‘she used to say’.
The song has been trending on Instagram reels and brands like Swiggy, Zomato, KFC, Dunzo, Indigo, JioSaavn, Manforce, Mother Dairy, among others have posted funny memes on this trend.
Here's what these brands posted: