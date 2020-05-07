Kismi's iconic couple are now practicing social distancing

The brand has reinvented its logo, for the first time, since 1963, to spread social awareness on COVID-19.
One of the favourite toffee brands of the 1990s, Kismi from Parle Products, has reinvented its logo. Launched in 1963, the candy's logo has always been the iconic 'kissing couple'. But, it isn't the case anymore. The brand's move is aimed at spreading awareness about social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The new logo has the couple 'distancing' from each other to stay safe. The brand has promoted this initiative across its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles.
“We tweaked the iconic logo on social media platforms to remind our customers and employees that everyone should be doing their part to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus by practicing social distancing. We, at Parle Products, take safety measures seriously and are proud to have initiated the digital campaign,” said Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head at Parle Products.
“In order to keep serving our customers with essential commodities in this crisis, we have implemented enhanced safety measures. While adhering to social distancing, we have shared various guidelines, where our brave workers follow contactless operation procedures, sanitation, maintaining hygiene, and ensuring workers always wear masks and gloves at all times,” he added.
Kismi, as a brand, has always played on its 'Har Kismi main hai ek kiss' proposition, with the 'togetherness' communication aimed at its teen and youth audience. In a recent YouGov study, Kismi was the most preferred candy of millennials in western India, and stood fourth across the country, after Coffee Bite, Eclairs and Melody.
In addition to its primary cardamom-flavoured candy, the brand launched Kulfi, Rajbhog, Rosemilk and Meetha Paan variants last year (2019). The new variants are priced at Re 1, and are almost double the size (3.8 grams) of the original 50-paise (2 gms) candy. Meanwhile, the makers had, last year, decided to pull the plug on its 50-paise candies, including Kismi Toffee, Orange Bite, Londonderry and Mango Bite, due to thin margins.
The brand has leveraged print media and point of sale material mediums to reach out to its target group. It had also released two TVCs, in 2015 and 2018, respectively.