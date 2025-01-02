Kunal Kamra begins 2025 by targeting blinkit CEO over delivery partner wages

On New Year's Eve, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa highlighted the platform's record-breaking delivery numbers, celebrating the surge in orders. However, comedian Kunal Kamra shifted the focus to a more pressing issue— the wages of Blinkit's delivery partners. In response to Dhindsa's post, Kamra questioned the company's compensation for its gig workers throughout 2024.

Dhindsa's post on New Year's Eve celebrated Blinkit's record-breaking order numbers, he also highlighted new milestones in orders per minute, orders per hour, and tips for delivery partners.

"1,22,356 packs of condoms, 45,531 bottles of mineral water, 22,322 Partysmart, 2434 eno... all enroute!" Dhindsa shared on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting preparations for the after-party. However, his focus on delivery volume sparked criticism regarding worker compensation.

Kamra, however, shifted the spotlight to the working conditions of the gig workers behind these deliveries. Responding to Dhindsa's post, he pointedly asked, "Can you also share data on the average wages paid to your ‘Delivery Partners' in 2024?"

The comedian’s remarks shed light on increasing concerns about the treatment of gig workers in India’s fast-growing quick commerce sector. While platforms like Blinkit offer flexible hours and benefits, critics argue that the compensation falls short of meeting workers’ needs given the demands of the job.

"While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce I’d like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side", Kamra wrote. He accused platform owners of exploiting gig workers, calling them "landlords without owning any land."

Kamra’s posts sparked a lively debate on X, with users discussing the short-term nature of gig work and its lack of long-term inspiration. While some questioned Kamra’s own practices, many agreed with his criticism of gig worker exploitation by platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Zomato.