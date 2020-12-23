‘Kyun chaunk gaye na?’ AAP’s Tide jab at BJP on Twitter

The iconic tagline for detergent brand Tide has resurfaced in one of AAP’s social media posts taking a dig at the BJP led Uttar Pradesh government.
‘Kyun chaunk gaye?’ The tagline for P&G owned detergent brand Tide is an iconic example of comparative advertising. It has now resurfaced in a political postshot by the Aam Aadmi Party on Twitter.
The question was crafted many years back to address the need to position Tide as a superior alternative to rival detergent brands like HUL’s Rin. Over years, it has appeared many times in Tide’s own commercials and also Rin’s potshots at Tide.
The tagline has resurfaced in one of political party AAP’s social media posts which is a collage of photographs taken in two classrooms. While one of the classes is in a dilapidated condition, the other is spanking clean and is in complete order. The former is tagged as an Uttar Pradesh government school and the latter is marked as a Delhi government school.
The AAP which often boasts of its role in advancing education infrastructure in Delhi (where it is in power) has been attacking the BJP-led UP government over the condition of government run schools in the state. The ad also features a Tide like a pack marked with AAP’ logo and branding.
Also, this isn’t the first time the Arvind Kejriwal led party hijacked iconic brand communication to further its political agenda. Earlier this year, AAP released a tweaked version of Ambuja Cement’s 'Bhai-Bhai' TVC from 2006. The altered ad film was used to attack its rivals the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
AAP even tweaked the original Ambuja 'Giant Compressive Strength' logo to create a new 'KEJRI-WALL'.