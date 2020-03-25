Lifebuoy's TikTok challenge features an influencer from Dettol's campaign

One of the participants of the challenge (pictured above) was Awez Darbar, one of TikTok's most popular Indian content creators. Lifebuoy has also released a similar challenge on the platform - involving a hashtag, along with a signature track that ends with Lifebuoy's musical jingle. While Dettol's challenge was more 'action oriented' (with emphasis on the style of handwashing), Lifebuoy's challenge emphasises more on the brand itself - and how it can be used to curb the spread of the disease. It wasn't a surprise to see popular Indian rapper Badshah featured prominently in the challenge - but it was slightly surprising when a video of the challenge was posted on Darbar's profile, too. The Lifebuoy handwash challenge has been created in association with the agency Lowe Lintas.