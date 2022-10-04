LinkedIn India now on Instagram

To support this journey, the company has also launched a new campaign titled #LinkedInByYou created by Dentsu Webchutney, which will run on @linkedin_in. The campaign invites young professionals to co-create content with LinkedIn on professional themes they care about the most. Participants are encouraged to post their ideas using Instagram-first content formats such as reels and stories to spark creative conversations around topics that shape their world of work, including flexi-working, work-life balance, purpose-driven values, and social impact responsibilities.