LinkedIn India now on Instagram

The company has also launched a new campaign titled #LinkedInByYou created by Dentsu Webchutney.
LinkedIn, the online professional network, has launched a new Instagram channel to help young Indians navigate the ever-changing world of work. This launch is part of the company’s efforts to further engage with young professionals and support them as they progress in their careers.
To support this journey, the company has also launched a new campaign titled #LinkedInByYou created by Dentsu Webchutney, which will run on @linkedin_in. The campaign invites young professionals to co-create content with LinkedIn on professional themes they care about the most. Participants are encouraged to post their ideas using Instagram-first content formats such as reels and stories to spark creative conversations around topics that shape their world of work, including flexi-working, work-life balance, purpose-driven values, and social impact responsibilities.
The #LinkedInByYou campaign will be open for entries until October 10, 2022 and Instagram members with an open profile can nominate themselves through stories and reels hashtagged with #LinkedInByYou, and the @linkedIn_In handle tagged. The most creative and gripping pitches will give respective young professionals the exciting opportunity to be the face of @linkedin_in for one day, via co-created content and showcase how they view their ideal world of work.