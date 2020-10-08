Love Runs Deep’ - Instagram launches a campaign to push influencer marketing

This campaign is set in the backdrop of the insights of the BCG-Facebook 'Turn The Tide' report, stating that digital influence has increased significantly in urban consumers - up to 70% for mobiles, 55%-60% for apparel, and up to 20-25% for the non-food CPG categories. Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM, South Asia being part of the selection jury, added to this insight. “As the economy unlocks and brands look to capitalize on the resurgence in consumer demand. We believe that influencer marketing will play a vital role in telling brand stories in an effective way, something we need more of this year. Together with Instagram, we want to create effective methods for Indian brands to reach various audiences. With our joint efforts, we hope to see this campaign elevate the creativity and ingenuity with which brands collaborate with creators and set new standards for the industry.”