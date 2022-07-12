Madison Digital wins the Social Media mandate for Glide Invest

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations.
Madison Digital, the digital specialist arm of Madison World, has won the social media mandate for Glide Invest. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations.
Glide Invest is an online financial planning platform which primarily focuses on mutual fund investments along with risk management services. The Motilal Oswal Group backed fin-tech startup helps its investors create diverse financial portfolios via their app.
Pratik Oswal, Founder and CEO, Glide Invest, commented, “We are impressed by Madison's depth and expertise in the space and are excited to partner with them.”
Kosal Malladi, Vice President, Madison Digital said, “We are delighted to partner with Glide Invest and be a part of their digital growth journey. We are looking forward to doing some ground-breaking work together.”
Madison Digital has grown 10x in terms of billing in last 3 years, to become a 200+ employees strong outfit with capabilities in Branding, Performance & Creative solutions. Madison Digital has built its proprietary cloud marketing and automation tools, and is one of the few agencies with its own Data & Tech solutions. Madison Digital was declared the Best Digital & Social Media Agency of the Year 2020 at IDMA 2020. Madison Digital was also voted Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019 and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA Digital Awards 2019, in addition to winning over 150 awards since January 2019. Madison Digital does digital work for clients like Marico, Asian Paints, Godrej Properties, Pidilite, Blue Star, Vicco, McDonald’s, Crompton, Snapdeal, Piramal Healthcare, Honda Motors, and many others. Madison Digital is a unit of Madison World which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.