Madison Digital wins the Social Media mandate for Glide Invest

Madison Digital has grown 10x in terms of billing in last 3 years, to become a 200+ employees strong outfit with capabilities in Branding, Performance & Creative solutions. Madison Digital has built its proprietary cloud marketing and automation tools, and is one of the few agencies with its own Data & Tech solutions. Madison Digital was declared the Best Digital & Social Media Agency of the Year 2020 at IDMA 2020. Madison Digital was also voted Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019 and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA Digital Awards 2019, in addition to winning over 150 awards since January 2019. Madison Digital does digital work for clients like Marico, Asian Paints, Godrej Properties, Pidilite, Blue Star, Vicco, McDonald’s, Crompton, Snapdeal, Piramal Healthcare, Honda Motors, and many others. Madison Digital is a unit of Madison World which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.