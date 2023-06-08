Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Channels, a private way to follow what matters

Mark Zuckerberg, said, “Today we're announcing WhatsApp Channels -- a private way to follow people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp. We are starting in Singapore and Colombia, but will roll out to everyone later this year. We're building Channels to be the most private way to communicate. As a channel admin, your phone number won't be shown to followers, and following a channel won't show that to the admin or others following the channel either. One of WhatsApp’s core principles is to not store your messages. That's why channel updates will only be available for 30 days with no permanent record. We're just getting started with Channels. And I can't wait to bring this to everyone later this year.”