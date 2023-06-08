Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Channels, a private way to follow what matters

Channels will be created in a new tab called Updates - where one can find Status and will be separated from chats with family, friends, and communities.
Mark Zuckerberg has announced the launch of WhatsApp Channels: a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations, right within WhatsApp.
Mark Zuckerberg, said, “Today we're announcing WhatsApp Channels -- a private way to follow people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp. We are starting in Singapore and Colombia, but will roll out to everyone later this year. We're building Channels to be the most private way to communicate. As a channel admin, your phone number won't be shown to followers, and following a channel won't show that to the admin or others following the channel either. One of WhatsApp’s core principles is to not store your messages. That's why channel updates will only be available for 30 days with no permanent record. We're just getting started with Channels. And I can't wait to bring this to everyone later this year.”
Channels will be crated in a new tab called Updates - where one can find Status and channels one follows and will be separate from chats with family, friends, and communities.
Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. To help one select channels to follow, a searchable directory will be built where the users can find their hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials, and more. One can also get to a channel from invite links sent in chats, e-mail, or posted online.
Channel history will be saved on WhatsApp's servers for up to 30 days and updates will later get disappear even faster from follower’s devices. Admins will also have the option to block screenshots and forwards from their channel.
Admins will be able to decide who can follow their channel and whether they want their channel to be discoverable in the directory or not. Given the aim of Channels is to reach a wide audience, channels are not end-to-end encrypted by default.